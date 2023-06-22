Monday, July 10, is the deadline to register to vote in the 2023 August 8 general election primary.
The Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk’s office is open (regular hours) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for voter registration.
In addition to those regular hours, the circuit clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, July 8, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon for voter registration.
But 5 p.m. Monday, July 10, is the primary election voter registration deadline. Applicants who register in-person in the Circuit Clerk’s Office on or before July 10 and those who mail registration applications postmarked no later than July 10 are eligible to vote in the August 8, 2023 Primary Election.
Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki reminds voters that absentee voting began Monday, June 26.
In addition to regular business hours the circuit clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, July 29, and again on Saturday, August 5, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. for absentee voting.
Saturday, August 5, is the in-person absentee voting deadline.
Tuesday, August 8, is the general election primary day for Statewide, State District, Legislative, County and County District
Offices. Polls open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
The postmark deadline for absentee ballots returned by mail MUST be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Circuit Clerk's Office within five (5) business days.
Residents who have moved since the previous 2019 general election are advised to call the circuit clerk’s office and verify their correct voting precinct prior to the July 10 voter registration deadline.
