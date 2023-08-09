The Itawamba County Justice Court reached a noteable milestone this week.
On Tuesday, the court held its first criminal proceedings since a devastating July 2 fire destroyed much of the court building at 304 W Wiygul Street in downtown Fulton. The court held its first post-fire civil proceedings last week in the board room of Fulton City Hall, the temporary venue for the court until a new facility, currently under construction at the Itawamba Justice Complex, is completed.
Following the fire, in which many older records without existing digital backups were destroyed, justice court clerk Rhonda Johnson and her staff faced the difficult task of getting the court back up and running to serve Itawambians.
"It feels good to get it back to normalcy, because we've just been running, Johnson said. "It feels like we're running in circles some days, but we're getting there. It's just taking time."
The justice court's staff had to essentially start from scratch when establishing their temporary office space in the ICDC building. Everything from phone lines, internet access, replacement hardware and new computer software had to be brought in to get the court up and running again. All those things came together within four days of the fire, which allowed Johnson and her staff to get to the real work: re-establishing a working filing system for both physical and digital files and putting that system to use.
In addition, the fire which destroyed the old justice court occurred just more than a week before that month's court plea date of July 11. In order to catch up, the court had to double up on its hearing schedule, moving the criminal criminal hearings originally scheduled for July 11 to August 8. This essentially compressed the hearing schedule for two months' worth of cases into a single month's slot.
"We went a lot faster than I expected.", Johnson said. "It has been very busy, very hectic, trying to recreate files and paperwork. We've come a long way, but we still lack a lot too."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.