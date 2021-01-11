Ben and Parrish discuss the two openings on the football staff, and whether it's better to hire a great defensive line coach or land top 2021 defensive tackle target Tywone Malone.
The guys also discuss the Rebels' poor backcourt play on the hardwood, following Saturday's loss to LSU.
