Justify Your Existence made it to 100 episodes!! Thanks to you for listening in and making it something worth continuing.
With that in mind, Parrish has beckoned Daily Journal sports editor John Pitts to join the show today, a treat for each of you. They discuss Lane Kiffin's first season in Oxford and whether Ole Miss and Mississippi State should be viewed as stepping stone jobs due to SEC money, facilities, etc.
