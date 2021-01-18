Cam Akers
Rams running back Cam Akers runs into the end zone for a two-point conversion against Green Bay in the third quarter. Akers took a pitch from receiver Van Jefferson, who had caught a pass thrown by Jared Goff.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
 Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

After watching the Packers/Rams playoff matchup Saturday, Ben and Parrish discuss the "what if" scenario had former top-ranked prospects Rashan Gary and Cam Akers signed with Ole Miss. 

The guys also discuss what's wrong with Rebel hoops. 

