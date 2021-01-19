Mike Bianco

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco says his team needs to be better offensively.

 Bruce Newman | Oxford Eagle via AP

Ole miss head baseball coach Mike Bianco - who is set to coach his 21st season in Oxford - is the guest on today's show.

Check it out on: 

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

Stitcher

Soundcloud

Please like rate and review us if you listen on Apple Podcasts.

We appreciate our sponsors: 

Krystal of Oxford and Saltillo (follow them on Twitter)

All interviews are brought to you via The Westin Jackson phone line (check out their websiteTwitter & Facebook) 

For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.

And find more of Ben Craddock on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.

 

Twitter: @JLgrindin

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus