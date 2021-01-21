Ben and Parrish talk about Tuesday's basketball win in Starkville and what it means.
Then Christian Byrd joins to break down how recent staff changes could affect the Rebels on the recruiting trail. Plus, there's some basketball recruiting talk centered around 2021 signee Daeshun Ruffin and 2022 forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.
Check it out on:
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Podbean
Stitcher
Soundcloud
Please like rate and review us if you listen on Apple Podcasts.
We appreciate our sponsors:
Krystal of Oxford and Saltillo (follow them on Twitter)
All interviews are brought to you via The Westin Jackson phone line (check out their website, Twitter & Facebook)
For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.
And find more of Ben Craddock on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.