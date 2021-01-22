The guys preview Ole Miss' matchup against Texas A&M, which tips off Saturday at 2:30 on the SEC Network. By the way, the Rebs are donning some sweet throwback unis.
Then they unlock the family vault and share some recipes. Ben discusses Ben's Ranger Cookies, which his mom makes every year at Christmas, and Parrish gives us a treat with his Brunswick stew recipes, which comes from his wife's family cookbook. Enjoy.
