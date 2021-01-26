Bills Chiefs Football

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox celebrates after catching a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

 Jeff Roberson - staff, AP

The guys discuss Ole Miss' improvement on the hardwood over the course of a two-game winning streak last week. 

Plus, they touch on Dawson Knox's performance in the AFC Championship game and look back at his career in Oxford.

Check it out on: 

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

Stitcher

Soundcloud

Please like rate and review us if you listen on Apple Podcasts.

We appreciate our sponsors: 

Krystal of Oxford and Saltillo (follow them on Twitter)

All interviews are brought to you via The Westin Jackson phone line (check out their websiteTwitter & Facebook) 

For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.

And find more of Ben Craddock on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.

Twitter: @JLgrindin

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus