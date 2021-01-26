The guys discuss Ole Miss' improvement on the hardwood over the course of a two-game winning streak last week.
Plus, they touch on Dawson Knox's performance in the AFC Championship game and look back at his career in Oxford.
Check it out on:
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Podbean
Stitcher
Soundcloud
Please like rate and review us if you listen on Apple Podcasts.
We appreciate our sponsors:
Krystal of Oxford and Saltillo (follow them on Twitter)
All interviews are brought to you via The Westin Jackson phone line (check out their website, Twitter & Facebook)
For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.
And find more of Ben Craddock on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.