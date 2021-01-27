Mississippi Football

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

 Chris O'Meara - staff, AP

The guys discuss Josh Heupel being named the new head coach at Tennessee and whether UCF may target Jeff Lebby. 

As well, Ben and Parrish discuss whether or not "system quarterback" is a fair label to apply to Matt Corral.

