Coming back from the break, plus plenty of Outback bowl recap talk. Parrish and Ben bring a new energy for their first show of 2021.
Check it out on:
Itunes
Spotify
Podbean
Stitcher
Soundcloud
Please like rate and review us if you listen on Apple Podcasts.
We appreciate our sponsors:
Krystal of Oxford and Saltillo (follow them on Twitter)
All interviews are brought to you via The Westin Jackson phone line (check out their website, Twitter & Facebook)
For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.
And find more of Ben Craddock on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.