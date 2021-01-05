Outback Bowl Football

Matt Corral capped a spectacular sophomore season with a big performance in Ole Miss' 26-20 Outback bowl win over Indiana. 

 Chris O'Meara - staff, AP

Coming back from the break, plus plenty of Outback bowl recap talk. Parrish and Ben bring a new energy for their first show of 2021. 

