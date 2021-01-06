Parrish and Ben discuss Ole Miss hoops, with audio from Kermit Davis' media availability from Tuesday. Then the guys breakdown recent contract extensions for both Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby. The show finishes with a discussion about Casey Kelly potentially being the starter at tight end going into the 2021 season.
