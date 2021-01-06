Outback Bowl Football

Can Casey Kelly be the starting tight end in 2021? Listen to today's show to hear thoughts from Parrish and Ben.

Parrish and Ben discuss Ole Miss hoops, with audio from Kermit Davis' media availability from Tuesday. Then the guys breakdown recent contract extensions for both Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby. The show finishes with a discussion about Casey Kelly potentially being the starter at tight end going into the 2021 season.

