Michael Spurlock - Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Michael Spurlock #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns a kickoff 90-yards for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

 Al Messerschmidt (Getty Images)

Former Ole Miss quarterback and NFL receiver/returner Michael Spurlock is the guest today. 

He discusses his career, coming back to Ole Miss as an analyst with Lane Kiffin, as well as the challenge John Rhys Plumlee faces in moving to the slot.

Check it out on: 

Itunes

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

Stitcher

Soundcloud

Please like rate and review us if you listen on Apple Podcasts.

We appreciate our sponsors: 

Krystal of Oxford and Saltillo (follow them on Twitter)

All interviews are brought to you via The Westin Jackson phone line (check out their websiteTwitter & Facebook) 

For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.

And find more of Ben Craddock on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.

Twitter: @JLgrindin

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus