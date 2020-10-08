On today's show, Parrish is joined by John Luke McCord for the weekly JYE recruiting chat. Among the questions answered:
- what could Alabama defensive lineman Demarcus Smith's decommitment mean for the Rebels' 2021 DL class?
- Is baseball the factor that pushes Ole Miss over the edge with New Jersey two-sport blue chip defensive lineman Tywone Malone?
- could both of Ole Miss' 2021 interior defensive line starters come from the junior college ranks?
Additionally, hear senior defensive back Jaylon Jones' thoughts on the Ole Miss defense.
