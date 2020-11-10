Greg Sankey

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey suspended all of the league’s sports activities on March 12, with a complete shutdown following five days later. Athletes can begin to return to campus as early as June 8.

 AP | File

Today's show is a loaded conversation from Ben and Parrish, as they discuss

- managing football in a COVID environment

- the coming vaccine, and not wanting to be first to take it

- parents of SEC baseball players send letter to Greg Sankey + his response

Check it out on: 

Itunes

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

Stitcher

Soundcloud

We appreciate our sponsors: 

Krystal of Oxford and Saltillo (follow them on Twitter)

All interviews are brought to you via The Westin Jackson phone line (check out their websiteTwitter & Facebook) 

Each week Parrish and Ben are joined by former Rebel receivers Mike Espy and Shay Hodge for the D1 Jackson Weekly Pick 'Em (check them out on their websiteTwitterInstagram & Facebook — follow Mike and Shay on Instagram)

For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter

And find more of Ben Craddock on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.

Twitter: @JLgrindin

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus