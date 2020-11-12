The guy discuss the fan experience at football games this season, big-time baseball signees from the 'Sip and Ben shares some thoughts fresh off getting to see this year's basketball team in action at practice.
Check it out on:
Itunes
Spotify
Podbean
Stitcher
Soundcloud
We appreciate our sponsors:
Krystal of Oxford and Saltillo (follow them on Twitter)
All interviews are brought to you via The Westin Jackson phone line (check out their website, Twitter & Facebook)
Each week Parrish and Ben are joined by former Rebel receivers Mike Espy and Shay Hodge for the D1 Jackson Weekly Pick 'Em (check them out on their website, Twitter, Instagram & Facebook — follow Mike and Shay on Instagram)
For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.
And find more of Ben Craddock on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.