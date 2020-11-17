djr-2020-11-15-sport-ole-miss-corral-twp1

Ole Miss quarterback walks into the endzone for the Rebels second touchdown of the first half. Corral passed for for over 200 yards in the first half as the they took a 28-21 lead into the half against South Carolina.

 Thomas Wells | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

The commish and Ben settle the hotly-contested topic, and also discuss what accolades Matt Corral could achieve in his time at Ole Miss as well as what "sudden Egg Bowl" could've been like. 

Check it out on: 

Itunes

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

Stitcher

Soundcloud

We appreciate our sponsors: 

Krystal of Oxford and Saltillo (follow them on Twitter)

All interviews are brought to you via The Westin Jackson phone line (check out their websiteTwitter & Facebook) 

Each week Parrish and Ben are joined by former Rebel receivers Mike Espy and Shay Hodge for the D1 Jackson Weekly Pick 'Em (check them out on their websiteTwitterInstagram & Facebook — follow Mike and Shay on Instagram)

For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter

And find more of Ben Craddock on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.

Twitter: @JLgrindin

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus