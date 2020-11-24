Ole Miss all-time saves leader Brett Huber is the guest today. He played for the Diamond Rebs from 2010-13, and his 38 career saves rank third all-time in the SEC.
He discusses what it's like to play for Mike Bianco, the mentality of a closer and thoughts on the 2021 Rebels.
