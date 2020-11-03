It's Election Day so we hope you got out to the polls or voted in some way this year. The guys discuss that, plus an update on DeMarcus Thomas.
As well hear Parrish and Ben banter about SEC fines and reserves that stood out against Vanderbilt.
Check it out on:
Itunes
Spotify
Podbean
Stitcher
Soundcloud
