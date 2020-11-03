Cedric Johnson

Freshman defender Cedric Johnson, an Alabama native, looked good coming off the edge and getting to the quarterback when he got the opportunity against Vanderbilt Saturday. 

It's Election Day so we hope you got out to the polls or voted in some way this year. The guys discuss that, plus an update on DeMarcus Thomas.

As well hear Parrish and Ben banter about SEC fines and reserves that stood out against Vanderbilt.

