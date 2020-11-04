Ronnie Hamilton

Ole Miss men's basketball assistant Ronnie Hamilton listens to head coach Kermit Davis during a practice session. Hamilton was an assistant with Davis as Middle Tennessee State before coming to Oxford.

 JOHN LUKE MCCORD Daily Journal

Ole Miss hoops assistant Ronnie Hamilton joins the show to discuss Robert Allen's immediate eligibility, overall team depth and much more basketball on today's show.

