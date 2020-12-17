Markevious Brown

IMG Academy cornerback Markevious Brown was a big signing day pickup for Lane Kiffin and Co. Wednesday. (courtesy 247sports.com)

First up, Ben gives his thoughts on Ole Miss' early signing day results. Then Christian Byrd joins Parrish to offers his thoughts on the same. 

To close out the show Ben and Parrish discuss Ole Miss' basketball win over Middle Tennessee State, which moved the Rebels to 4-0.

