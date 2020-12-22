Parrish and Ben discuss how Lane Kiffin is handling players for Christmas break.
Then Ole Miss men's basketball and men's golf strength and conditioning coach Riley Allen joins the show.
Check it out on:
Itunes
Spotify
Podbean
Stitcher
Soundcloud
We appreciate our sponsors:
Krystal of Oxford and Saltillo (follow them on Twitter)
All interviews are brought to you via The Westin Jackson phone line (check out their website, Twitter & Facebook)
For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.
And find more of Ben Craddock on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.