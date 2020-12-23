Justify Your Existene, 12/23/20: Jarkel Joiner art

Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner goes to the rim against Tennessee-Martin.

 Petre Thomas/Ole Miss

The Kicks for Kids drive to get shoes to children picks up steam as a high-profile coach gets involved, and Ben and Parrish talk about where Ole Miss basketball stands as SEC play begins next week.

