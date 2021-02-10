Parrish and Dalton dive deep on SEC basketball today.
Why Kentucky is bad, and how the one-and-done recruiting model is being affected by transfers and coming transfer legislation.
They also discuss Frank Martin's comments following South Carolina's loss to Alabama Tuesday night and when players should take responsibility for losses.
