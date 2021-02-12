Around the SEC, Ep. 1

Parrish and Dalton discuss Ole Miss' sudden NCAA tournament life following two top-15 wins over the previous two weeks. 

Then the conversation steers towards baseball, as they bring up:

- preseason All-SEC announcement 

- why no Ole Miss or Mississippi State pitches made preseason All-SEC?

- Dalton's interview with @MsStBaseballFan from Thursday night

