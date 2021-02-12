Around the SEC, Ep. 1
Parrish and Dalton discuss Ole Miss' sudden NCAA tournament life following two top-15 wins over the previous two weeks.
Then the conversation steers towards baseball, as they bring up:
- preseason All-SEC announcement
- why no Ole Miss or Mississippi State pitches made preseason All-SEC?
- Dalton's interview with @MsStBaseballFan from Thursday night
