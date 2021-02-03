Tennessee Mississippi Basketball

Mississippi guard Devontae Shuler (2) shoots a basket past Tennessee guard Jaden Springer (11) and forward John Fulkerson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Mississippi won 52-50.

 Rogelio V. Solis - staff, AP

Christian Byrd joins Parrish and Tywone Malone is the main focus of the conversation. Though, they do touch on Ole Miss' 52-50 win over Tennessee Tuesday night.

Check it out on: 

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

Stitcher

Soundcloud

Please like rate and review us if you listen on Apple Podcasts.

We appreciate our sponsors: 

Krystal of Oxford and Saltillo (follow them on Twitter)

All interviews are brought to you via The Westin Jackson phone line (check out their websiteTwitter & Facebook) 

For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.

And find more of Ben Craddock on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.

Twitter: @JLgrindin

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus