Parrish and Dalton discuss the possibility of Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby becoming the head coach at UCF.
They also look back to the Tulsa/MSU fight. The Tulsa program has suspended players involved in the incident. What is Mississippi State doing?
There's also some hoops conversation + news for the show going forward at the tail end of the show.
