Today the guy's chat with former Mississippi high school sports / recruiting writer, and current Daily Journal digital editor, John Luke McCord to get caught up on the Rebels' 2021 recruiting efforts.
As well, co-host Ben Craddock tells about his must-hear recruiting journey to Ole Miss. Coming out of McComb in the 90s, Ben was originally committed to Louisiana Tech but swayed late by Tommy Tuberville to come to Oxford instead.
