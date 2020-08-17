As preseason football practice gets going today, Parrish and Ben look at the receivers and offensive line. The receiver group has a returning star in Elijah Moore, and others with potential to gain that status. Meanwhile, the offensive line will be without senior Eli Johnson after he announced he will exercise his right to opt out of the 2020 season.
