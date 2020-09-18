Mike Espy and Shay Hodge

Former Ole Miss star receivers Shay Hodge (left) and Mike Espy will be regular guests on the show during the football season.

Listen to today's show for some news about a feature coming to the show on Fridays. Hint: former Rebel wideouts Mike Espy and Shay Hodge are in the boat on this one.

Check it out on: 

Itunes

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

Stitcher

Soundcloud

We appreciate our sponsors: 

Krystal of Oxford and Saltillo (follow them on Twitter)

All interviews are brought to you via The Westin Jackson phone line (check out their websiteTwitter & Facebook) 

