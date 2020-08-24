It's all football on today's show. Parrish and Ben discuss Saturday's scrimmage, as well as how the quarterback competition and offensive line are developing.
Check it out on:
Itunes
Spotify
Podbean
Stitcher
Soundcloud
We appreciate our sponsors:
Krystal of Oxford and Saltillo (follow them on Twitter)
The Westin Jackson (check out their website, Twitter & Facebook)
For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.
And find more of Ben Craddock on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.