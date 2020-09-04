South Alabama tops Southern Miss for 1st road win since 2017

Southern Mississippi quarterback Jack Abraham (15) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Alabama in Hattiesburg, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

The first college football game of the year in Mississippi kicked off from Hattiesburg Thursday night. Parrish recaps his time covering South Alabama's win over Southern Miss on today's show. 

As well, Ben discusses an upcoming event he'll speak at with the Ole Miss Fellowship of Christian Athletes. 

