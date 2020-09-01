Parrish and Ben discuss Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extending a statewide masking order by two weeks. Then Mallory McCormack joins the show to share her amazing story of overcoming leukemia during childhood, and what role Ole Miss football played during that process.
