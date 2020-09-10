John Luke McCord joins the guys for the weekly Thursday recruiting update. Where does Ole Miss stand with MJ Daniels after his back-and-forth Wednesday social chatter? A brief discussion about the Rebels' history recruiting the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Plus, updates on in-state blue chip prospects Luke Altymer and Antonio Harmon.
