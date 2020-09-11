On this Friday show the guys look back at 9/11, now 19 years in the rearview. As well, they discuss Ole Miss' season-opening game against Florida. To further the conversation, they're joined by Orlando Sentinel UF beat writer Edgar Thompson.
Check it out on:
Itunes
Spotify
Podbean
Stitcher
Soundcloud
We appreciate our sponsors:
Krystal of Oxford and Saltillo (follow them on Twitter)
The Westin Jackson (check out their website, Twitter & Facebook)
For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.
And find more of Ben Craddock on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.