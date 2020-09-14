Luke Logan

Ole Miss' returning starter at placekicker, Luke Logan, is in a battle to keep his starting job during preseason camp.

 Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss athletics

Parrish and Ben look back at Saturday's scrimmage, with an emphasis on what the special teams unit could look like this season. Additionally, a recent interview op with returning placekicker Luke Logan, who's in a competition for his spot during preseason camp.

