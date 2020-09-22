Former NFL and Ole Miss standout Terrence Metcalf is the guest on today's show. He discusses his son DK's early success in the NFL, as well as what drew big Mississippi prospects to those early Tommy Tuberville teams coming off probation.
Check it out on:
Itunes
Spotify
Podbean
Stitcher
Soundcloud
We appreciate our sponsors:
Krystal of Oxford and Saltillo (follow them on Twitter)
All interviews are brought to you via The Westin Jackson phone line (check out their website, Twitter & Facebook)
For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.
And find more of Ben Craddock on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.