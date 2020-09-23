Listen for details on how to snag your very own Lane Kififn bobblehead. The guys also discuss Otis Reese and quarterbacks ahead of Saturday's opener vs. Florida.
Then, stick around for an interview with former Rebel defensive back and Smithville native Matt Grier.
Check it out on:
Itunes
Spotify
Podbean
Stitcher
Soundcloud
LANE KIFFIN BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY
Here's how to get one:
Fuel up at the Oxford Blue Sky Friday, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and bring your receipt inside. There will be 100 bobbleheads each Friday on Ole Miss home game weekends, while supplies last. One per customer.
We appreciate our sponsors:
Krystal of Oxford and Saltillo (follow them on Twitter)
All interviews are brought to you via The Westin Jackson phone line (check out their website, Twitter & Facebook)
For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.
And find more of Ben Craddock on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.