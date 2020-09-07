LaQuon Treadwell

Former Ole Miss star receiver LaQuon Treadwell (photo credit: Rey Del Rio)

 Rey Del Rio

No days off! Well, not today at least. Parrish and Ben talk through where the quarterback situation is following another scrimmage Saturday.

Additionally, they discuss former Rebel wideout LaQuon Treadwell, who was recently cut by the Atlanta Falcons.

