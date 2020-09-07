No days off! Well, not today at least. Parrish and Ben talk through where the quarterback situation is following another scrimmage Saturday.
Additionally, they discuss former Rebel wideout LaQuon Treadwell, who was recently cut by the Atlanta Falcons.
