Michael Watson mug

Mississippi's 36th Secretary of State Michael Watson

Mississippi's 36th Secretary of State Michael Watson joins the show today to discuss politics and football. That includes a look back to players' involvement in the removal of Mississippi's previous-standing state flag, college football being played in Mississippi and more. There's even a flashback to Watson's time at Ole Miss.

Additionally, Parrish and Ben discuss how training camp has changed in college football through the years.

Check it out on: 

Itunes

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

Stitcher

Soundcloud

We appreciate our sponsors: 

Krystal of Oxford and Saltillo (follow them on Twitter)

The Westin Jackson (check out their websiteTwitter & Facebook)

For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter

And find more of Ben Craddock on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.

Twitter: @JLgrindin

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus