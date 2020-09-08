Mississippi's 36th Secretary of State Michael Watson joins the show today to discuss politics and football. That includes a look back to players' involvement in the removal of Mississippi's previous-standing state flag, college football being played in Mississippi and more. There's even a flashback to Watson's time at Ole Miss.
Additionally, Parrish and Ben discuss how training camp has changed in college football through the years.
