On today's show Parrish and Ben breakdown what Lane Kiffin said on his Tuesday zoom call with the media, update where Ole Miss is on two pending transfer eligibility waivers and discuss cardboard cutouts available for fans to purchase to represent them in Vaught-Hemingway on gameday.
