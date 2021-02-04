Mike Markuson

Mike Markuson, who served as an assistant under Houston Nutt at Ole Miss, is now working for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. 

Mike Markuson was a longtime assistant under Houston Nutt, both at Arkansas and Ole Miss. Now he's on Deion Sanders' staff at Jackson State. 

He discusses PrimeTime and the JSU program, and touches on his time in Oxford, as well, in this conversation with Parrish Alford.

Check it out on: 

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

Stitcher

Soundcloud

