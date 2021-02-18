DEAR DR. ROACH: Periodically, I suffer from kaleidoscope vision where my peripheral vision in the extreme right or left eye appears that I am looking through broken glass. It started about five years ago, when I was 65. After about 10-15 minutes it disappears. I never get headaches. It does not hinder my eyesight other than being very annoying. I spoke with two internists, and both suggested I see an eye specialist. The eye doctor said it’s nothing to worry about. – F.M.

ANSWER: Sudden changes in vision in a 70-year-old man should raise the concern about a blockage in the arteries to the eye; however, the pattern you are describing sounds most likely to me to be a migraine aura. Some people can develop migraine aura without headache. Many people will describe a “jagged” or “shimmering” appearance, making the diagnosis of migraine aura more likely. Perhaps that is similar to what you are calling “kaleidoscope vision.”

If the eye doctor has done a complete exam and found nothing, that’s a good sign. As an internist, I would take the opportunity to make sure your risk for developing blockages in the arteries is as low as it can be, including a review of blood pressure, smoking, cholesterol, diet, exercise and stress.

