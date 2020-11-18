The Old Man cut his eyes at me as we turned into the parking lot of the hunting club where he and his friends held rabbit dog field trials.
“You’re liable to hear some tall tales in here,” he said, “and not all of them are likely to be fit to repeat. Especially not at home.”
My friends and I were of an age when the world of being men was no longer a secret, but when we weren’t yet supposed to act like we knew much about it. This was mainly because we didn’t, but also because our permission to travel at the heels of our Old Men hinged largely on not disturbing our mothers and grandmothers with our newfound knowledge.
“Generally, you’ll find guys who talk like they’ve done a lot more than they have will carry on that way no matter what the subject and no matter what their age,” the Old Man said. “Guys like that never really grow out of it, and they’re a bore to be around whether they’re 17 or 70.”
“Why do you put up with them then?” the Boy asked.
“Well,” he said, “sometimes they own the land that’s the best place to hunt. It’s a curious circumstance they put themselves in. Since they’ve claimed to already know everything, by rights they can’t let themselves ask anyone anything, and since they’ve carried on like this since they were kids and run off everyone who got tired of it, the only friends they have are mostly guys just like them. Which means, if it doesn’t bother you, you can get access to some pretty prime territory, for a price.
“There’s always a price for everything worth having. Sometimes it’s money. Sometimes it’s just pitching in and helping out. Sweat equity folks call it.
“Sometimes it’s using some of your patience to humor the type of character who likes having folks he can impress hanging around.
“That last price may sound high, and it is, if you don’t learn how to enjoy it. Learning to enjoy it, in fact, is the key to most things in life, and it’s an ability worth developing early on.
“Besides, it’ll make you appreciate how good really good friends are later on.”
“What if I take to acting like the braggers who are all talk and no substance?” the Boy asked.
The Old Man smiled as he brought his truck to a stop in the shade.
“If I thought you were dumb enough to turn out like that,” he said, “I wouldn’t have brought you out here in the first place.”