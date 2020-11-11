The Old Man sat alone on his porch swing in the fading fall light of afternoon. The summer garden had been in for a long time, the ground laid by for
another spring. Leaves had begun to fall from the pecan trees, first from one, then from another, though never all at the same time, and rarely in the same order tree to tree from one year to the next. There were sticks to pick up where the Old Man would mow, but squirrels had eaten most of the year’s pecan crop before it could get to the ground.
The Old Man sat alone on his porch swing, watching the afternoon light fade, and it surprised the Boy to see him as old, really. They’d been companions since the Boy had been seven or eight. That’s when the Old Man had retired from his regular job and come home to a leisurely life growing several acres of garden, running his one-man custom welding shop, doing electrical work for folks in the community, fishing a lot and hunting some now and then. There were always chores to do, many that involved sitting in the porch swing, but the Boy couldn’t remember seeing the Old Man do that and nothing else, and it made him sad. The Boy was nearly grown, he knew. He’d be out of school and off on his own soon — out of regular school, out of the Old Man’s school too, he supposed.
He wanted to tell the Old Man thank you. He wanted to tell him lots of things. The Old Man had been his mentor and his guide and his grandparent, but he had also been his friend. They had laughed together and joked at times. They had built happy memories in the way only friends do. He didn’t want the making of those to be over, but he couldn’t go back. He couldn’t even stay where he was. Time that had once been so infinite was much less so now, it seemed.
Things the Old Man had said to him out of the blue came back. He thought of an afternoon on the broad, brown flats of Grenada Lake, when the Old Man had finished a run of a trotline and rinsed his hands. The Boy had watched silt, jolted into motion from the line’s anchor loop, drift like smoke with the current and waft away. The Old Man had straightened and looked far across the water.
“These are the kinds of days to remember,” the Old Man said, which left the Boy confused. It had been a midsummer’s day like any other, he thought, average on the count of fish in the box, average in most every way.
Those were the times the Boy remembered now, though. He’d remembered the Old Man talking of his own mentors sometimes, and how he’d said it was important to learn not to be sad good days were gone, but to be happy they had happened and been shared.
Maybe, the Boy thought, closeness isn’t only about proximity, but about shared experience. Maybe our love is alive wherever our loved ones go, and we’re with them wherever they are. Maybe they’re always with us through their influence and memory, through the impressions they’ve left on our souls.
The Boy wanted to tell the Old Man all these things, but he didn’t have the words. Besides, he decided, the Old Man already knew. He had taught them to the Boy in the first place. So the Boy sat by the Old Man quietly in the swing, and they watched the afternoon light fade together.