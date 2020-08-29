KOSSUTH AGGIES
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-3A
2019 record: 6-5, 4-1 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Brian Kelly (10th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brock Seago, QB/DB, Sr.
• Passed for 941 yards, 5 TDs; added 434 yards, 9 TDs rushing.
Zamarius Alexander, RB, Sr.
• Bulky back is top returning rusher with 445 yards, 3 TDs.
Ethan Tucker, LB, So.
• Started every game as freshman, made 76 tackles.
COACHING ‘EM UP
In nine seasons, Brian Kelly is 69-40 at Kossuth and has made the playoffs each season.
OFFENSE
Brock Seago (Sr.) is the returning starter at quarterback, although he might not have to do it alone. Freshman Hank Eaton will likely see some snaps there when he’s not playing receiver, and Kelly loves his potential.
Keb Brawner (Sr.) leads the receiving corps. He made 26 catches for 239 yards last season, which was second on the team.
Kossuth plans to be run-heavy again despite losing 1,600-yard back Kota Wilhite. Zamarius Alexander (Sr.) has been playing since his freshman year and is a load to try and tackle at 5-foot-10, 210 pounds. He’ll get help from guys like Hunter Bright (Jr.) and Reese Crum (So.).
Three starters return on the offensive line: guard Bryce Bullard (Sr.) and tackles Joe Dixon (Sr.) and Landon Lewis (Jr.).
DEFENSE
The Aggies are switching to a three-man front this fall, and Kelly said figuring out who plays there is “a puzzle.”
Less mysterious is the linebacker position. Ethan Tucker (So.) had a huge freshman season, ranking second on the team in tackles. He also had two interceptions.
Wes Phillips (Jr.) joins Tucker as an inside LB, and Keeton Merritt (Sr.) brings speed to the outside.
Bright and Seago anchor the secondary, which is getting a boost from John Michael Mims (Sr.), a transfer from Nashville.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Nothing is set here. Kossuth lost Wilhite – a dynamic return man – along with Andres Perez, a three-year starter at kicker.
X-FACTOR
Kossuth has more than 70 players on its roster, the most Kelly has had. Once the Aggies settle on all their starters, depth shouldn’t be a big issue.
COACH SPEAK
“I feel better about going into this season that what we did last year because we’ve got game experience, and the freshmen are older.” – Brian Kelly
Brad Locke