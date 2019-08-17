Kossuth Aggies
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-3A
2018 record: 5-7, 2-3 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Coach: Brian Kelly (9th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Andres Perez, OL/DE/K, Sr.
• He’s a third-year starter at kicker.
Kota Wilhite, RB/DB, Jr.
• Led team in rushing with 566 yards on 109 carries.
Chandler Moody, LB, Sr.
• Recorded 35 tackles, 2 sacks.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Assistant Charlie Dampeer, who ran the defense last season, will now run the offense. Head coach Brian Kelly will handle the defense.
Former Tishomingo County star Josh McCalmon has been hired to coach receivers and defensive backs.
OFFENSE
Kelly loves his team’s depth at running back. Kota Wilhite (Sr.) is back after leading the team in rushing, but the Aggies could go six deep in the backfield.
The rotation will also include Zamarius Alexander (Jr.), Chandler Moody (Sr.) and Alan Requena (Jr.)
Brock Seago (Jr.) is in line to take over at QB for Matthew Bobo, who was a three-year starter. Seago was on the field in varying roles last year and got one start under center when Bobo was injured.
The line has three starters returning: Andres Perez (Sr.), Bryce Bullard (Jr.) and Joe Dixon (Jr.). Bullard, Dixon and Seago are part of a big junior class that has drawn Kelly’s praise.
DEFENSE
Seven starters are back on this side of the ball.
Perez will play up front alongside seniors Nathan Gifford and Walter Hastings, a 300-pounder who will line up at nose guard.
The linebackers are led by Alexander and Moody. Moody was the Class 3A state powerlifting champ this year in the 198-pound class.
The secondary has three returning starters in Seago, Wilhite and Requena, who made three interceptions last fall.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Perez returns as kicker, while Seago is the likely punter. Wilhite will handle returns.
X-FACTOR
Kossuth graduated 18 seniors last year, but Kelly loves the effort he’s seen from this new crop of seniors. He hopes that mitigates the personnel losses.
COACH SPEAK
“I know we have small numbers in the senior class, but all eight of those seniors will contribute.” – Brian Kelly