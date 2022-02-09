If you wanted offense, this wasn’t the matchup. Neither team could get much going throughout the entire game. Aberdeen led 6-5 after the first quarter. In the second, they held the Lady Indians to 1 point but only led 12-6 at the break. The Lady Indians brought a little more energy after halftime holding Aberdeen to 4 points. However they still trailed 16-13. The fourth quarter the teams swapped the lead on several occasions. It was a free throw shootout in the quarter. Aberdeen shot 24 free throws in the fourth quarter, while the Lady Indians shot 25 for the game. IAHS had a chance to tie the game late but fell 30-26. Kiyyah Adams led IAHS with 10 points.
Belmont 69 Itawamba AHS 34
The Lady Cardinals have been ranked in the top of Class 2A most of the season for good reason, but the Lady Indians brought the fight to Belmont early. IAHS jumped out to a 7-4 lead before Belmont went on a 17-5 run to end the first and led 21-12 after the first quarter. The Lady Indians could not get any closer, as Belmont led 48-25 at the half and 64-30 after three. IAHS fought hard defensively throughout but fell 69-34. The Lady Indians conclude the regular season at 4-20. They will play in the first round of the division tournament at ICC Tuesday night against Caledonia.