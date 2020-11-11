By Rian Botts

Lady Liberty

Stood crying in the rain,

Wondering what’s happened,

Why’s this land in so much pain?

Lady Liberty

Cries out loud in the night,

Who would stand

And help her win this fight?

A voice called out...

“I’m coming to help you!

Wipe away those tears,

Don’t you feel blue.”

Lady Liberty

Said, “You are but one.

Please stand with me

Until we are done.”

Just then a sound

Rang out in the night

As thousands gathered round

To help in the fight.

Lady Liberty

Cried tears of joy this night.

With American Patriots

She knew they’d win the fight.

Lady Liberty

Stands tall and proud.

“Freedom still lives.”

She yells out loud!

