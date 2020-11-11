By Rian Botts
Lady Liberty
Stood crying in the rain,
Wondering what’s happened,
Why’s this land in so much pain?
Lady Liberty
Cries out loud in the night,
Who would stand
And help her win this fight?
A voice called out...
“I’m coming to help you!
Wipe away those tears,
Don’t you feel blue.”
Lady Liberty
Said, “You are but one.
Please stand with me
Until we are done.”
Just then a sound
Rang out in the night
As thousands gathered round
To help in the fight.
Lady Liberty
Cried tears of joy this night.
With American Patriots
She knew they’d win the fight.
Lady Liberty
Stands tall and proud.
“Freedom still lives.”
She yells out loud!