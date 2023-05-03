Mantachie softball made quick work of Independence in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
The Lady Mustangs kicked off the best-of-three series with a 6-1 victory on Saturday, then completed the sweep with a 12-4 win on Monday.
Mantachie advances to face Region 1-3A rival Kossuth in another best-of-three series. The Lady Aggies host Game One at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Mantachie 6, Independence 1
Mantachie took an early lead in Game One of the series with a single run in the first on an Allysa Gray RBI single.
It was a lead the Lady Mustangs would not relinquish. They tacked on a second run in the fourth, then answered the Lady Wildcats' lone run in the fifth with a four-run rally in the sixth.
Allie Ensey got the start in the circle, tossing five innings for Mantachie. She surrendered one run on five hits while striking out one Lady Wildcat and walked another. Ramsey Montgomery pitched two innings in relief, holding Independence hitless while striking out five.
Montgomery helped her own cause with a big day at the plate. She batted 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Lady Mustangs, including a double and a home run. Annsleigh Justice added another two hits. Eight Lady Mustangs had at least one hit in the contest.
Mantachie 12, Independence 4
The Lady Mustangs came out swinging once more on Monday, notching four runs through the first three innings before sealing the deal with a six-run fifth inning.
Ramsey Montgomery got the start in Game Two, giving up one run on three hits while striking out eight and walking one in four innings of work. Allie Ensey pitched three innings in relief, giving up one earned run on one hit while walking four and striking out two.
Mantachie racked up 16 hits, with 10 different Lady Mustangs notching at least one hit in the contest. Ensey helped her own cause with three RBIs to lead Mantachie in that category. Ensey, Montgomery, Lillianna Cates, Allysa Gray, Annsleigh Justice and Hailee Spigner all knocked multiple hits in the contest, with Ensey's double, Spigner's triple and Cates' two-run home run rounding out Mantachie's multibase hitting.
